STOLEN: The sign Sean Browne made after his expensive plants were stolen from his front garden.
PLANT-ING EVIDENCE: Noosa man’s unusual garden dilemma

Matt Collins
4th May 2020 6:00 AM
IF TEWANTIN resident Sean Browne was shocked when someone stole two expensive plants from his front yard, you could have knocked him over with a feather with what happened next.

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 8 two evergreen frangipani plants, valued at over $300 each, were stolen from the front yard of his Earnest St home.

 

"It was four o'clock in the morning, so we didn't see them," Mr Browne said.

"But my neighbour has a camera, so we saw the guy chuck them in the back of his ute.

"I was totally devastated, I went a bit nuts," he said.

"It was just selfish, so mean spirited."

GRATEFUL: A Mystery gardener has left Tewantin resident owner overwhelmed after his expensive plants were stolen from his front garden.
But the shock of seeing his plants stolen was replaced with an overwhelming feeling of gratitude last week upon seeing two new frangipani plants in their place.

"I'm not a religious man, but it's the closest I've had to a religious experience," he said.

But the schoolteacher does not believe it was the original plant thief coming back to make up for their plant stealing ways.

"Someone replaced them with two mature frangipani plants," Mr Browne said.

"They are the same size as the originals I bought, but they are definitely not the ones that were stolen.

"I highly doubt it was the same person who stole the other ones."

Originally from Brisbane, the Mr Browne was inundated with kind sentiments and offers of new plants from big-hearted Noosa residents.

"We have had heaps of well-wishers," he said.

"The difference in community spirit (compared to Brisbane) is worlds apart."

Mr Browne believes he has an idea who the mystery gardener is, but it is yet to be confirmed.

"I think I know who did it, but he is denying it," he said.

