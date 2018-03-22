Plant-based focus for Bundy TV program

VEGIE LOVERS: Dion Taylor is working on something special for the vegetarian and vegan communities in Bundaberg.

THE Bundaberg region has been a source of farming and fresh produce for more than a century and local chef Dion Taylor is working to showcase just how much our backyard has to offer.

Through his work, Mr Taylor noticed an increasing number of people wanting to take home restaurant-quality meals to eat in the comfort of their homes and he is now creating a way to make that happen.

Combining Bundy produce, healthy meals and an easy-to-follow video channel, Mr Taylor's new show, Heart and Soul Gourmet Meals, will be sure to turn heads.

"There are a lot of people who are eating more vegetables and making lifestyle changes for their health, and I wanted to show just how easy it can be,” he said.

"There's currently a big opportunity in the vegetarian marketplace and while we have lots of meat eaters in Bundaberg, there's a growing population of people living on a plant-based diet.

"I'm a pescatarian myself, so I eat seafood, but the fact I'm making vegetarian meals doesn't mean someone can't add any meat of their choice when they make it for themselves.”

Heart and Soul will start as a regular content TV cooking show that will teach people how to use local produce and the pre-made meals will be a fresh take on the existing instant meal service.

"We use about 95 per cent local ingredients, because while we have some of Australia's best produce, there are some things we just don't grow locally,” Mr Taylor said.

"I'd really like to get local farmers that aren't totally camera shy involved in the filming process, to get them to talk about the process of farming so people can understand a day on the farm, from not only growing but managing a team, crops and finances.”

Mr Taylor said Bundaberg is almost a deconstructed menu of a town with different elements from crop to coast that just needs orchestration to bring it all together.

"Heart and Soul will deliver busy people and families pre-made vegetarian meals to use as part of their family diet,'' he said. "I want people to feel a connection to the hand-crafted, small batch food, and not think they're buying a processed meal.

"At the moment we're working from a small commercial kitchen but we're working towards having a retail processing space in the future where people can visit to see where their food is made in an interactive environment.”

It's not just meals and TV Mr Taylor has his sights on, but giving back as well.

"I'd also love to create a not for profit element where say 10 per cent of food or money raised on meals goes to a charity,” he said.

Follow the journey at http://bit.ly/2GODhSq