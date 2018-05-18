Plans to upgrade Tallon Bridge are not set in stone just yet

AS RUMOURS float around the Rum City that the Tallon Bridge will be undergoing major upgrades, it doesn't look like there is anything set in stone.

A Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs spokesman said the Bundaberg North Evacuation Route was one of four projects put forward for consideration as part of the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan.

"This proposed project includes a new two-lane viaduct on the eastern side of Hinkler Avenue from the roundabout at Bundaberg North State School to the existing Tallon Bridge,” he said. "The design will include new pedestrian and cycle facilities extending across the Tallon Bridge.”

Community information sessions on the Bundaberg North Evacuation Route were held on Wednesday but no decision had been made about any of the projects in the Action Plan, the spokesman said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said it had no plans to upgrade the bridge and would continue to work with DLGRMA and provide input and advice to determine how to best reduce flood risk in the area.

For more information on the 10-year Action Plan, go to www.qld.gov.au/bundaberg- actionplan.