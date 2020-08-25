Plans to turn former restaurant into health centre
THE former Viva Italia site could be transformed for general physiotherapy care should the development application be approved.
According to the proposal for the reuse of the existing commercial building on 3 Bingera St comes as Coral Coast Physiotherapy seek to expand their business and services in Bundaberg.
"Due to the successful operation of the existing clinic and growth in the
business, Coral Coast Physiotherapy seek to expand their business and have
identified a demand for their services to also be located in the Bundaberg
city area," the proposal reads.
"The physiotherapy services would include but not be limited to -
physiotherapy, occupational therapy, podiatry, exercise physiology, clinical
pilates, remedial massage and personal training."
The development, with a total gross floor area of 285.3m2 including the existing storage space, is set to include 15 parking spaces, two ambulance bays and four employees on-site.
The centre's potential operation hours have been outlined as 7.30am - 6.30pm on weekdays and 8am - 1pm on Saturdays.
The proposal states "the application would not result in any substantial changes
to the built form aside from signage consistent with the Coral Coast Physiotherapy
branding".
