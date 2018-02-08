Plans to get NRL game in Bundy

TRY TIME: Brisbane Bronco James Roberts scores a try during the NRL trial against North Queensland in Bundaberg. Plans are in place to hold a game in Bundaberg for competition points in 2019.

TRY TIME: Brisbane Bronco James Roberts scores a try during the NRL trial against North Queensland in Bundaberg. Plans are in place to hold a game in Bundaberg for competition points in 2019. Mike Knott BUN060216NRLGAME138

IF the Bundaberg Rugby League gets its wish, an NRL game could be played in the Rum City in the next 12 months.

The NewsMail can reveal plans are in place by the association to get a Sydney team to move a game to Queensland and hold it here at Salter Oval.

"We've spoken to two Sydney sides about the possibility,” BRL chairman Mike Ireland exclusively revealed.

"We're confident of getting a game.

"We had over 8,000 people to the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys trial in those wet conditions, we'd be confident of filling the ground with 12,000.”

The BRL trying to lure a Sydney side to the region is nothing new for the NRL competition.

The Sydney Roosters currently hold one game in Adelaide with Parramatta involved in a deal with Darwin to play matches in the Northern Territory.

Regional areas and large cities of New South Wales including Bathurst, Mudgee and Coffs Harbour are set to host an NRL game this season as well.

Finally, South Sydney host a game in Cairns and have done it for the past few seasons.

Ireland wouldn't reveal the two sides involved but said everything is in place and ready to go if one commits.

"The money is there, so are the facilities,” he said.

"If Bathurst and Mudgee with smaller populations can host the game then so can we.”

Ireland said the Gold Coast Titans game in Gladstone also provides them with added hope.

The Titans will play the Manly Sea Eagles at Marley Brown Oval on April 8 after the side was forced to move home games because of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The BRL chairman admitted Bundaberg should have been considered as a venue.

"I was a bit disappointed the game wasn't held here rather than Gladstone,” he said.

"It game out of the blue and took us by surprise when it happened.

"They just had someone who was there at the right time to get it through to Gladstone.”

If the BRL can organise a game they would have the full support of the council.

Mayor Jack Dempsey confirmed the council would be 'happy to discuss the proposal' if the BRL organised it for next year.

Dempsey said the venue is suitable for future NRL games.

"A couple of years ago there was negotiations between the BRL and NRL regarding a game for Bundaberg,” he said.

"An audit was undertaken of the facilities available locally and I believe we certainly met the required criteria to host a game.”