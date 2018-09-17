Plans to expand tourism hotspot bar to offer accommodation

An artist's impression of the development at 1770 Beach Hotel.

A POPULAR restaurant and bar is forging ahead with expansion plans in a bid to enrich Seventeen Seventy's "life blood", tourism. The 1770 Beach Hotel, known by locals as the Tree Bar, has lodged a development application with the Gladstone Regional Council to add accommodation options to the bar and restaurant.

Owner of six years Adam Gordon said the plans had changed several times during the past few years, in a bid to ensure the development matches the coastal township's easy-going character.

He hoped by offering accommodation he could "level out" the peaks and troughs felt by the tourism-dependent business.

Managing the ebbs and flows between peak and off season is among his largest business challenges.

Mr Gordon said the bar and restaurant would double in employees during the holiday period.

"If we can get a few more people come during the quieter times it will bring work to the local community, in terms of offering some more consistency, rather than the start-stop routine we have," he said.

Mr Gordon said the low-rise development, which includes 18 motel units and eight permanent apartments, was planned to have minimal impact on the neighbouring properties.

The development includes adding three storeys above the Round Hill Creek view restaurant and bar.

"We're the same as all businesses, tourism is our life blood," he said.

"There's many businesses in town contemplating shutting or they're for sale.

"Once it starts happening two shops, or five shops shut, it leaves a big gap.

"It's important for us to sustain growth."

Mr Gordon has worked closely with Gladstone Drafting Service and Zone Town Planning for the application.