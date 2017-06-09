Plans to expand region's cane train network

SUGAR RUSH: The first stage of the extension would go from Cordalba to Booyal.

THE viability of the local sugar industry will be bolstered if plans to extend the Isis Central Mill tramline go ahead.

At the Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting this week, it was revealed the council was seeking to develop a Temporary Local Planning Instrument - a short-term policy response to advance a key project that has potential for significant economic benefits - to facilitate the extension that will run from Booyal to Wallaville.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the extension represented a project of state significance and deserved an unimpeded path to determination.

"The proposed extension involves three stages of development, with the initial stage utilising an existing rail corridor from Cordalba to Booyal,” he said.

"Stage Two would involve progressing the line through an as yet unmapped route from Booyal to Wallaville, with the final stage heading from Booyal towards Gayndah, possibly utilising an existing rail corridor.”

Planning Minister Jackie Trade needs to approve the TLPI before the council can formally adopt it.