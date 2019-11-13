Plans revealed for derelict YMCA’s $2.43m facelift

WHOA: Artist's impression of the future IWC Health and Wellbeing Community Centre in Gayndah. Picture: Contributed

A NORTH Burnett health and wellbeing organisation has revealed more detail about its plans to transform a derelict YMCA in Gayndah, which closed in October 2016.

In April, Aboriginal community-controlled charity IWC announced it owned the 24 Fielding St location after protracted negotiations which began in July 2017.

The original concept was costed at $1.5 million, but several design changes now mean the upgrade will cost $2.43 million, IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany said.

“This is an exciting project – designed to bring a purpose-built health and wellbeing facility to the North Burnett, with access for all people without discrimination or judgment,” he said.

“As a community-driven and Aboriginal-controlled organisation, we are determined to show our commitment to the region by providing a new level of health and wellbeing care for people from all walks of life.”

Mr Mulvany said new jobs would be created by the project.

The new IWC Health and Wellbeing Community Centre will include:

Reception and patient waiting areas

Clinical consultation rooms

Treatment rooms and sterile area

Ambulance/delivery bay

Staff office space and lunchroom

Interview rooms

Community meeting room

Community areas/gardens

Public amenities and disability toilet with changerooms/showers

Walkways and linkages with adjoining gymnasium space

Installation of new lockup shed

Driveways, carparking, walkways and landscaping

Refurbishment of the sports stadium, which can then be reopened for community use

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvany. Photo: Simon Young

“The stadium closed, along with the rest of the YMCA site, in late 2016, and it is time to bring it back for the community,” Mr Mulvany said.

“But most importantly, this project will deliver what the community and North Burnett Regional Council have said is desperately needed in the region – more health and wellbeing services for all in fit-for-purpose facility.”