Plans lodged to flip shed into trampoline arena

FLIP OUT: A Material change of use for Indoor sport & recreation has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. (Source: Proposal documents on PD Online).

RESIDENTS could be jumping into foam pits and running up walls seven days a week, if plans to turn a shed into a Flip Out Trampoline Arena are approved.

A Material Change of Use application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council

for indoor sport and recreation at 29 Steptoe St, Bundaberg East.

Antonio Gorza and Emma Gorza are the listed owners and applicants for the project.

As stated in the proposal documents, the plan involves the fit-out of Shed 1 within an existing building (formally Difftrans).

The centre is said to include a main (adult) trampoline area; children's trampoline area; foam pits; wall runners; a basketball area; and facilities such as a canteen, office, storage area, and amenities area that are ancillary to the main use.

"The operating hours would be between 9am-9pm, 7 days a week, and a total of 7 staff would be on-site at any one time to operate the facility," the documents read.

"It is important to note that the use would only occupy the existing building.

"No new building work (external to the existing building) is proposed. The use would utilise the existing on-site carparking spaces, landscaping and access."

