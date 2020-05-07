Plans for world-class simulation hub reach new heights

A NEW million-dollar partnership between Rio Tinto and the Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland will see aeromedical projects in Bundaberg and across the state reach new heights.

The mining company has pledged $1.25 million to RFDS Queensland over five years, which will go towards to the construction of a world-class Aeromedical Retrieval Simulation Hub in Bundaberg, among other Queensland projects.

While this project is still in the early stages, the hub will eventually use virtual reality, augmented reality and high-fidelity immersive training scenarios to attract and train aeromedical professionals for the benefit of the whole state.

The Australian Government committed $15 million to support the design and delivery of the Aeromedical Retrieval Simulation Hub as part of the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan.

TEAMING UP: Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations managing director Kellie Parker and Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) chief executive Meredith Staib.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations managing director Kellie Parker said the company was proud to extend to Queensland their longstanding partnership with the RFDS.

"Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our people and communities, and the Flying Doctor provides a vital service to remote and rural areas," she said.

"This partnership will help improve medical access and services for people in these areas across the state, including where we operate, at Gladstone and on Cape York Peninsula."

The funding is the first major investment announced in Queensland as part of a US$25 million commitment Rio Tinto made to support communities around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.

RFDS Queensland chief executive Meredith Staib the partnership would allow the organisation deliver greater levels of care across the state.

"Improving our infrastructure does require a significant investment and strategic partnerships such as this will allow us to do just that," she said.

The partnership will also help fund construction and maintenance of a new patient transfer facility in Weipa and maintenance of the existing facility in Gladstone.