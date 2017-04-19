Plans for sleek five-storey riverside units, new restaurant

GRAND IDEA: A development application for a five storey, 32 residential unit building at 88-90 Quay St (below) have been submitted to the council.

AN APPLICATION for a five-storey, 32 residential unit building on Quay St, complete with a ground level restaurant and function facility have been lodged.

The material change of use application was submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council on Tuesday, with the proposal earmarked for two blocks of vacant land at 88-90 Quay St.

Positioned overlooking the Burnett River near the Bundaberg Hospital and just to the city-side of Tallon Bridge, the land also sits across from the former Finemore Holiday Park.

RIVERSIDE LAND: A development application has been put in for a block on Quay St, Bundaberg near the Tallon Bridge. Paul Donaldson BUN190417DEV4

The most recent Bundaberg Regional Council Planning Scheme zoned the land high-density residential.

The artist impressions included in the development application also show a basement car park and four levels of living space, consisting of a mixture of one and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 42.5m2 - 130.5m2, as well as a communal swimming pool.

In July 2016 the council introduced a raft of initiatives to stimulate development, offering infrastructure charge discounts for development completed by July19, 2018.