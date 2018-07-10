Plans for new servo with drive-through

FUELLED UP: Plans for a new service station and food and drink outlet along Childers Rd have been submitted.

GRABBING a bite to eat with your fuel is nothing new, but plans for a new service station and food and drink outlet, with a drive-through facility, take the convenience level up a notch.

A development application was submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council yesterday for the proposed construction of the complex at 41-53 Childers Rd, on the corner of Paradise Lane, opposite the airport.

According to the Procon Developments application, "the proposed service station has been designed to facilitate B-Doubles, including fueling, parking and driver facilities which the applicant has identified is needed in the Bundaberg region”.

The planning report states the proposed development would have a gross floor area of 745sq m, including a service centre comprising fuel shop, trucker facilities and food and drink outlet, a 92sq m outdoor eating area, fuel canopy with six pumps for light vehicles, diesel fuel canopy with four pumps for heavy vehicles, 36 car parking spaces, plus three car charging bays and 10 truck spaces, two caravan spaces and a dedicated service bay.

"The subject site has been identified in an area nominated for major future expansion with the proposed service station located on a corner site on the fringe of the expansion area,” the application states.

It says careful consideration has also been given to the overall appearance, especially since it's one of the first things people heading in and out of Bundaberg will see.

"The proposed development has been architecturally designed with a lightweight and contemporary built form responsive to the site constraints and the location of the site,” the report states.

"In addition extensive open space areas have been provided on-site with the landscaping of the site placing a strong emphasis on the site frontage, recognising the prominent location of the site at the entrance to Bundaberg

"Given the nature of the proposed service station use, the site is relatively open with the necessary hardstand areas to be softened through the provision of generous landscaping ... ensuring the hardstand areas do not dominate the street frontages or internal public spaces.”

The proposed development also plans to capitalise on the site location, within the Major Urban Expansion Area, with Branyan predicted to see a number of future urban and residential developments into the future.

"The site is located at the periphery of the Branyan identified growth area with substantial areas of undeveloped land available to the north and west of the site to allow for the provision of a functional subdivision layout for the future urban and residential development of the surrounding area and as such will not result in the fragmentation of the area or jeopardise the development potential of surrounding land,” the report states.

The application is now being examined by the council's planning and assessment team.