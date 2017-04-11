Plans for new Bundy Hospital, but what and where?

HEALTH DEAL: It has been confirmed the Mater Hospital is in talks to build a new hospital with Queensland Health in Bundaberg.

HEALTH authorities are pushing for a new hospital for Bundaberg, with a private-public partnership one of the options on the table.

The NewsMail can reveal Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is preparing an options paper to expand hospital capacity in Bundaberg.

One of the options slated is a public-private partnership, with discussions already underway between the health service and Mater Misericordiae Hospital Bundaberg.

Any partnership deal would need to go to a public tender.

Mater Central Queensland executive officer Ivan Rasmussen yesterday confirmed preliminary discussions had been held with Queensland Health about building a new hospital on a site owned by Central Queensland University.

Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick. Peter Carruthers

But he said it was too early to say what facilities or how many beds the new hospital would have because it was "very early days".

The NewsMail understands authorities believe the current Bundaberg Base Hospital site is not big enough for an expansion and the possibility of tearing down the hospital and replacing it was being explored.

The paper is also understood to consider options for retaining the hospital.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Cameron Dick yesterday refused to answer questions about whether the minister was aware of the proposal, claiming: "At this time, the Queensland Government has not received a proposal from Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board involving the Bundaberg Hospital."

"Planning goes through a number of phases, including concept and business case evaluation, before any decision is made," she said.