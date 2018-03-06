Plans for Bundy CBD revamp on hold... for now

PLANS to revitalise the Bundaberg CBD are on hold while Bundaberg Regional Council considers possible federal and state grant options to fund the now $30 million project, delaying the project to at least 2020.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said wider development scope encompassing a larger area, extra costs for staged night construction, placing services underground and new initiatives identified through via consultation now put the cost of the project at $30 million.

"(The) council has now put aside its original plan to provide up to $16 million but will allocate $10 million which needs to be matched by the State and Federal governments,” Cr Dempsey said.

The council will now apply to access funds under the just announced Regional Growth Fund.