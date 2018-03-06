Menu
COST UP: The CBD revamp.
Council News

Plans for Bundy CBD revamp on hold... for now

Carolyn Booth
by
6th Mar 2018 5:15 PM

PLANS to revitalise the Bundaberg CBD are on hold while Bundaberg Regional Council considers possible federal and state grant options to fund the now $30 million project, delaying the project to at least 2020.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said wider development scope encompassing a larger area, extra costs for staged night construction, placing services underground and new initiatives identified through via consultation now put the cost of the project at $30 million.

"(The) council has now put aside its original plan to provide up to $16 million but will allocate $10 million which needs to be matched by the State and Federal governments,” Cr Dempsey said.

The council will now apply to access funds under the just announced Regional Growth Fund.

