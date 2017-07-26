Planning crucial to success with NDIS

ANN Mickan - mum to 26-year-old Zac - says that the right preparation is crucial to getting the best out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Having recently gone through the planning process in their home town in south-east Queensland, Ann says that they have experienced a new-found "sense of control”, and urges people in Bundaberg to get ready to capitalise on the opportunity

"Initially, I was very apprehensive about the process,” Ann said.

"The possibility of getting it wrong and ending up with less than the little we had was daunting,” she said.

"I was so thankful for the individual time I had with Endeavour Foundation because I was able to get a clear picture in my mind of what I needed to do to be ready.

"By the time the meeting came around I had everything on paper in front of me and I felt confident I could make a solid case for what would be best for Zac's future.

"Our planner really listened to everything I had to say.

"By the end of our two-hour telephone conversation I was confident she had a very clear snapshot of what Zac needed to help him attain a good and fulfilling life.

"My advice would be to get as much information as possible, do lots of thinking, write everything down, paint a picture of the person and always remember to explain why you need what you need.”

Endeavour Foundation's planning booklet, Mapping My World, and Discover Guide are valuable, free resources for anyone getting to grips with the NDIS.

Download materials at ndis.endeavour.com.au/ ndis/resources or contact the team on 1800 112 112 or email hello@endeavour.com.au.