An artists impression of a new Bundaberg hospital.
News

Planning begins for new Bundaberg hospital

Tahlia Stehbens
by
24th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
A NEW hospital for Bundaberg is moving forward after the project was included in Building Queensland's infrastructure pipeline report.

The preliminary business case is underway with planning set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The estimated cost is yet to be determined, with the hospital being just one of 19 new project proposals being considered by the State's infrastructure body.

"The current Bundaberg Hospital site is adjacent to the Burnett River and is vulnerable to flooding,” the report said.

"During the 2013 flood, electrical switchboards and diesel generators were compromised and patients were evacuated. There is also an increase in demand for hospital capacity driven by a growing ageing population in the region and high levels of chronic disease.”

The proposal will develop a plan for future growth of hospital services so it can deliver the appropriate volume and range of inpatient services to the regional population.

"The preliminary business case is investigating a range of options to meet the service need including flood resilience and capacity improvements at the current Bundaberg Hospital, increased capacity at existing Wide Bay health sites or a new hospital at a new site,” it said.

State Member for Bundaberg David Batt said the addition of Bundaberg Hospital to Building Queensland's pipeline was expected but it was still good to see progression.

"Each proposed business case in the infrastructure pipeline progresses through three phases, and the Bundaberg hospital is currently in the Preliminary business case phase and from there it goes to a 'detailed business case' and if successful, will then go to the State Government for budget consideration,” he said.

"In April, I wrote to (the Minister) directly and in June, Dr Miles provided a broad timeframe advising the final business case is anticipated to be complete by March 2020.”

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said they were continuing to work through the comprehensive process of developing a business case for a new or significantly refurbished Bundaberg Hospital.

"The entire process is expected to take 18 months to two years to complete ,” they said.

”Building Queensland is working with WBHHS to ensure continuity, should we move into a significant capital phase upon completion of the business case.”

