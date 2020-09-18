Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Morrison is taking a hard line on bringing home Australians stranded overseas because of COVID-19, telling state premiers to sort out hotel quarantine.
Scott Morrison is taking a hard line on bringing home Australians stranded overseas because of COVID-19, telling state premiers to sort out hotel quarantine.
Politics

‘Planes will land’: PM wants stranded Aussies home

by Matthew Killoran, Jack McKay
18th Sep 2020 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is playing hardball on bringing Australians back from overseas, saying "the planes are coming" and it will be up to the Premiers to sort out the hotel quarantine.

The issue will come to a head in National Cabinet on Friday, as increasing the space for hotel quarantine for Aussies stranded overseas hits high on the agenda.

The Federal Government announced yesterday Queensland would double it's intake to 1000 arrivals a week - without informing Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk first.

There are about 26,000 Australians stuck overseas attempting to return home, prompting the government to lift the international arrival cap nationally from 4000 people a week to 6000.

Mr Morrison said the issue had been discussed at the previous National Cabinet meeting.

letterspromo

"The planes will land with people on them and they'll be arriving. It's a decision. It's not a proposal," he said.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles accused the Federal Government of not contributing to the cost of quarantining international arrivals.

"It's massively (resource) intensive on our police, on our health care services and yet we do it with no assistance with the Commonwealth - even for international travellers when it really should be their job," he said.

There are 347 Australian Defence Force personnel supporting quarantine at hotels and airports in Queensland, as well as another 152 helping state police with border control, according to the Defence department.

Mr Miles also acknowledged that hotel quarantining had also kept the community "incredibly safe".

National Cabinet will also be presented with an update from Jane Halton, a member of the National COVID Coordination Commission, who has been conducting a review into the hotel quarantine system across the country.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Planes will land': PM wants stranded Aussies home

More Stories

border ban coronavirus travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy seat

        Premium Content NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy...

        News “The major parties keep having their typical bickering... and nothing ever really...

        Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        Premium Content Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        News The court heard he also allegedly sent abusive emails to the admin officer but that...

        10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        Premium Content 10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        News THERE is so much happening in the Bundaberg region, we just had to share some of...