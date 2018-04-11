Menu
An Air Niugini flight made it as far as Bundaberg before landing back in Brisbane shortly after taking off. Photo: 9NEWS
Plane makes mystery turnaround at Bundaberg

11th Apr 2018 9:04 AM

A PLANE bound for Port Moresby made it as far as Bundaberg yesterday before being forced to return to Brisbane Airport.

9NEWS reported the Air Niugini flight ANG2006 circled multiple times on the flight path bound for Port Moresby.

The Boeing 737 made it as far as Bundaberg before it turned around.

Reports are unclear as to why the airliner was forced to turn back, with airport officials saying it was not an emergency landing.

The flight path of yesterday's Air Niugini flight ANG2006.Photo: 9NEWS
The flight path (pictured) shows the plane reaching Bundaberg before diverting inland, circling multiple times and heading back to Brisbane.

The airline has been contacted for comment.

