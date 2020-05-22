Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Plane crashes with 107 on board

by AFP, Reuters, News Corp Australia Network
22nd May 2020 10:46 PM

A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi, the country's aviation authority said.

Images aired on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area today, with clouds of thick black smoke billowing from the site.

"The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members," said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country's aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming from Lahore.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties but officials said they feared many dead.

More on this story here.

editors picks pakistan international airlines plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marland Law files injunction against Sunwater

        premium_icon Marland Law files injunction against Sunwater

        News THE directions hearing is scheduled for next week.

        REVEALED: Fate of Bundaberg’s Target

        premium_icon REVEALED: Fate of Bundaberg’s Target

        News The future of Bundaberg’s Target store has been confirmed in the wake today’s...

        Funding to put art back into heart of Bundaberg

        premium_icon Funding to put art back into heart of Bundaberg

        News Planning for the redevelopment of Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is set to begin as...

        Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

        premium_icon Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

        News If you look up you might catch a glimpse of the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A...