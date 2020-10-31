Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Leslie Ronald Woodall is charged with two counts of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.
Leslie Ronald Woodall is charged with two counts of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.
News

Plane crash pilot has matters mentioned in court

Geordi Offord
31st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man who was flying a plane which crashed injuring three people and killing another near Bustard Head in 2017 had his matters heard in court again this week.

Leslie Ronald Woodall is charged with two counts of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death of grievous bodily harm.

Mr Woodall was present in the courtroom with both his lawyer and barrister appearing by videolink.

Mr Woodall's barrister John Ribbands told the court they were waiting to hear back from prosecutions in relation to submissions they had sent.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on November 26.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best photos from Day 1 of North Aus Surf Lifesaving Champs

        Premium Content Best photos from Day 1 of North Aus Surf Lifesaving Champs

        Lifesaving More than 400 competitors made a splash at the Mackay Aquatic and Recreational Complex yesterday

        • 31st Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        LIQUID GOLD: Push to ensure Paradise water stays in the region

        Premium Content LIQUID GOLD: Push to ensure Paradise water stays in the...

        News Burnett candidates pressed on whether they will guarantee water won’t be...

        ‘RIDICULOUS’: Hotel shut down for patrons’ mistakes

        Premium Content ‘RIDICULOUS’: Hotel shut down for patrons’ mistakes

        News The owner of the Burnett Hotel in Gayndah is calling for changes in ‘tight’...

        SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Grim details from Kepnock crime scene

        Premium Content SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Grim details from Kepnock crime scene

        News Resident speaks of her shock after disturbing incident in suburban neighbourhood