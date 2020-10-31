Plane crash pilot has matters mentioned in court

Leslie Ronald Woodall is charged with two counts of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

Leslie Ronald Woodall is charged with two counts of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

THE man who was flying a plane which crashed injuring three people and killing another near Bustard Head in 2017 had his matters heard in court again this week.

Leslie Ronald Woodall is charged with two counts of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death of grievous bodily harm.

Mr Woodall was present in the courtroom with both his lawyer and barrister appearing by videolink.

Mr Woodall's barrister John Ribbands told the court they were waiting to hear back from prosecutions in relation to submissions they had sent.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on November 26.