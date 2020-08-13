Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Leslie Ronald Woodall appeared at the Bundaberg courthouse today.
Leslie Ronald Woodall appeared at the Bundaberg courthouse today.
News

Plane crash pilot appears in court

Geordi Offord
13th Aug 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man who was flying a plane which crashed injuring three people and killing another near Bustard Head in 2017 has today had his matters heard in court.

Leslie Ronald Woodall appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he is facing two charges of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

Woodall's lawyers appeared courtroom via videolink.

His barrister asked for an adjournment to have further conversations with the prosecution in regards to the brief of evidence.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on October 29.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Tourist sues for $4.5m after Agnes Water plane crash

Pilot of fatal plane crash makes court appearance

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Argument with kids over chicken nuggets leads to DV breach

        Premium Content Argument with kids over chicken nuggets leads to DV breach

        News The magistrate said the man’s behaviour was “nothing short of appalling”.

        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites

        Police investigate after local venue ‘ransacked’

        Premium Content Police investigate after local venue ‘ransacked’

        News Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said training defibrillators were among items...

        • 13th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Region’s new compost facility design revealed

        Premium Content Region’s new compost facility design revealed

        News PHOTOS: See the artist impression of the Green Solutions Wide Bay facility set to...