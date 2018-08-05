Campaign to bring white rhinos to Queensland

WHITE rhinos should be introduced into outback Queensland cattle stations to save them from extinction, a world-leading expert says.

Distinguished Research Professor and Australian Laureate Bill Laurance has won global support from other pre-eminent scientists to "re-wild" rhinos.

His vision is for eco-tourism ventures where rhinos can breed and roam in double-fenced cattle stations in places like the Gulf Savanna and Cape York.

"Rhinos are relicts of a great megafauna that once dominated the planet,'' the Cairns-based ecologist told The Sunday Mail.

"Today they are some of the most endangered animals on Earth."

Six-time world surf champion Stephanie Gilmore, of Tweed Heads, is the face and ambassador of The Australian Rhino Project.

But the three-year campaign to bring white rhinos to South Australia's Monarto Zoo has hit hurdles under strict biosecurity laws.

"Rhinos are not like rabbits or cane toads, it's not like they are going to escape, breed prolifically and become a feral pest,'' Professor Laurance said.

"It might sound crazy but desperate times call for desperate measures.

"We have savanna and open plains, rhinos are not picky about what they eat, it's not like we couldn't sustain them here.''

He said the northern White Rhino was virtually gone after the last male died on March 19 and only two females are alive in captivity.

"Scientists are now doing a "Jurassic Park-type" experiment using frozen sperm and harvested eggs in a last-ditch effort to save that subspecies."

In Africa, the wild rhino's natural habitat is being rapidly destroyed and they are being slaughtered by armed poachers.

Rhino horns are worth up to $US300,000 ($A405,000) on the black market traded as a powder falsely thought to have aphrodisiac properties and a cure for everything from hangovers to cancer.

"China and Vietnam have an unyielding demand for rhino horn, it's almost impossible for rhinos to survive in their native environment," Prof Laurance said. "We can't give up on rhinos in the wild."

Fast facts

■The most social of all rhino species, the white rhinoceros or square-lipped rhino is also the largest species of rhino. It's wide mouth is used for grazing grasses. And it has two horns, the front one averaging 60cm long, occasionally 150cm.

■ status: Near Threatened

■Lifespan: 40 - 50 years

■Top speed: 42km/h

■Mass: Male: 2300kg, Female: 1700kg

■Height: Male: 1.7 - 1.9 m (At Shoulder), Female: 1.6 - 1.8 m (At Shoulder)

■Main strongholds: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Kenya

■Population: 20,000+

■Trophic level: Herbivorous