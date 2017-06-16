Plan for every Prep class to have a teacher aide

More teacher aides are set for the region.

THE State Government has come to the aid of Bundaberg teachers with the announcement of teacher aides for every Prep class from next year.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the boost to Prep learning was part of the government's s 2017-18 budget.

"We want our youngest students to get the best start to their education,” she said.

"That's why our government is boosting teacher aide hours to ensure every Prep class has access to a teacher aide for the first time.

"Prep teacher aides play a vital role in helping children develop the basic skills they need for learning at school.”

Ms Donaldson said the government would invest $24.8 million over four years to provide an extra 4000 teacher aide hours per week.

"We know that participation in Prep improves a child's educational outcomes,” she said.

"That is why the Palaszczuk Government legislated to ensure that all Queensland students benefit from a full-time Prep year before starting Year 1.

"More Prep teacher aides will support our students to get the most out of their first year of full-time schooling.

"Teacher aides play a valuable role assisting teachers by developing resources, supporting students' learning, and helping with practical duties in the classroom.”