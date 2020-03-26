Plan for computer access for all

Kelvin Rowland is on a mission to find computers for students without due to the likelihood schools will be shut down.

AS CLOSURES continue because of COVID-19 Pastor Kelvin Rowland is on a mission to secure computers for students who don’t have one as schools turn to online learning.

Mr Rowland said the BCON Ministery Centre was already providing school equipment to students and he wanted to help bridge the next gap.

“With the school essentials program we run it was just, for me, an extension of and a necessary change of how do we operate it in these times,” he said.

“If people can’t afford to buy books and stuff for their kids now they are not going to be able to quickly go out and buy a computer.”

Mr Rowland said his pastoral motto was “find the need, fill the gap’’ and that was his plan as he takes computer donations and the names of students who need assistance.

“Can you imagine if this cohort missed six months of school and went back at the end of the year for final studies and exams, they will be lost,” he said.

“Kids with good computers and internet access are going to be fine but when schools go online if they don’t have that they are going to be left behind.

“It’s deeper than education, it’s relational as well. They need to be able to stay in contact and I think this is one way to make a difference.”

If you have a laptop or computer you would like to donate or are in need of computer for your child contact Mr Rowland on 4152 3508.