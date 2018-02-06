Plan for Bundy compost facility

A LOCAL business is hoping to establish a major soil conditioning and composting facility between Bundaberg and Childers.

NuGrow Bundaberg Pty Ltd wants to buy a site at Tardas Rd, off the Isis Highway about 1km north of Childers.

The site is owned by Isis Central Sugar Mill.

The company is looking to significantly alter an approval, which allowed the use of the 58.4ha site as a soil conditioning facility.

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said six proposed changes to the existing approval were up for public comment.

"The advertising is inviting public submissions to allow the use of the site for the production of soil conditioning and composting products,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"Among the changes proposed is an upgrade of Tardas Rd and access from the Isis Highway, the use of B-double transport to and from the site and approval to allow the sale of compost products to the public and via wholesale.”

Cr Sommerfeld said it was envisaged the facility would be operational this year and produce more than 30,000 tonnes of compost within seven years.

"The use of organic and non-organic products in the creation of the end products identify the facility as an Environmentally Relative Activity and subsequent management plans to address environmental issues have been put in place,” he said.

"Filter mud, a by-product of sugar cane production, will be utilised in the production process and other materials including green waste and paper products will also be incorporated.

"The expected increase in heavy transport movements has resulted in Transport and Main Roads being consulted and appropriate traffic conditions imposed.

"Around 40,000 tonnes of raw materials will be required to produce the expected 30,000 tonnes of finished product and this material will be hauled by road with 60 per cent of raw material sourced from Bundaberg and the remaining 40 per cent from Childers.”

The site will require limited infrastructure as it already has an office, workshop and carpark.

A staff of two is expected to manage the facility.