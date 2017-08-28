Plan could see two-hour train trips to Brisbane

THE LNP have a Very Fast Train of though, advocating for a train network linking the Wide Bay with the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast should Tim Nicholls be elected.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and LNP Bundaberg Candidate David Batt are on board with the business case, stating that it would be a huge step forward for the region.

"I couldn't be more excited that the Wide Bay is being included in key infrastructure project announcements,”Mr Bennett said.

"The connectivity between the wide bay to the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast is a huge step forward which will create unbelievable opportunities for our region.

"This will bring construction opportunities, tourism opportunities and more importantly, those people who rely on the health services of the South-East corner will be able to go down in two hours and be back in two hours.”

He said the $2.5 million project would be committed to the study to plan for future growth, while Labor's Cross River Rail project "is a $15 billion project that is another connectivity issue for the southeast corner”.

"We want to make sure that the very fast train becomes a reality. This is why I'm Member of Parliament - to make sure that the Wide Bay is included in those conversations,” he said.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said a Very Fast Train network is worth exploring as it would help realise a 30-minute city concept for southeast Queensland.

"It would open up job creating opportunities across the south-east from Bundy to the Border.

"This means you could live and play on the Sunshine and Gold Coasts for example but work in the Brisbane CBD and travel time would be only 30 minutes away.

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Infrastructure Minister Deb Frecklington said such a network would not only get commuters home from work sooner but open up new employment opportunities.

"Major regional cities including Bundaberg, Gympie, Maryborough and Logan will benefit along with Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts by increased connectivity from a Very Fast Train proposal,” Ms Frecklington said.