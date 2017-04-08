28°
Places to pitch your tent around the region

Mikayla Haupt
8th Apr 2017 6:09 AM
OUTDOORS: Eurimbula Middle Creek camp area.
OUTDOORS: Eurimbula Middle Creek camp area. Kelly Campers

LOOKING to escape into the outdoors over the Easter break?

Here's a list camping sites to whet your appetite.

Within an hour's drive

Sharon Gorge Nature Park

What: A 24-hour maximum free campground in the Sharon Gorge Nature Park. There is a short walk that leads you down to the Burnett River, and a little seat to take a rest (and take in the scenery). The walk is well maintained and is suitable for kids.

Where: Lot 79 Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd, Sharon

Facilities: There is a well maintained brick amenities block with flushing toilets, covered picnic tables, barbecues and rubbish bins.

Bookings: Free with no booking required.

Iron Ridge Park Campground

What: A caravan park in the bush. All sites are drive-through and suit left or right-hand vans, as well as having concrete pads.

Where: Iron Ridge Park, 1472 Goodwood Rd, Redridge. Fifteen kilometres from Childers, 23km from Woodgate Beach and 40km from Bundaberg.

Facilities: There is an amenities block with hot showers and a disabled toilet, undercover picnic area and fire pit. Sites have their own taps with treated and filtered water sourced from an on-site bore. Water is tested regularly for quality and is suitable for drinking. There is also a coin-operated laundry and clothes lines.

Bookings: $27 for two people for powered site with concrete slab and facilities. Call 4126 8410.

Norval Park Campground

What: A bush campground right on the Pacific Ocean, just north of Miara Beach, with a short walk down to the beach.

Where: Norval Park, Park St, Yandaran. About 48km north of Bundaberg.

Facilities: Longdrop toilets

Booking: $10 per night. A permit is required before camping at Norval Park. Phone Bundaberg Visitors Information Centre on 4153 8888.

Kinkuna Campground

What: Camping areas located behind coastal dunes at the Burrum Coast National Park are very popular for those looking to swim, fish or kick back and relax. Campers will need a four-wheel drive to access the site.

Where: Kinkuna Beach Camping Area - Northern Boundary - Bundaberg Sport and Recreation, Kinkuna. About 24km south of Bundaberg.

Facilities: No facilities.

Bookings: Call 13 74 68 or www.nprsr.qld.gov.au

Rocky Point Retreat Campground

What: Waterfront campsites on the southern bank of Baffle Creek at Winfield.

Where: 303 Rocky Point Rd, Winfield.

Facilities: Concrete boat ramp 20m from site, flushing toilets, there is usually drinking water available at this campsite (it may still be advisable to boil water before drinking).

Booking: $11 per night, per person: rprw.com.au or call 07 41566111 and pay on arrival.

Lake Monduran Holiday Park Campground

What: Campground on the banks of Lake Monduran (Fred Haigh Dam). This is a well established campground with large grassy campsites. This is a pet-friendly park provided your pet is kept on a leash at all times and kept on your site.

Where: 1 Claude Wharton Drive, Gin Gin.

Facilities: Flushing toilets, concrete boat ramp gives you access to some excellent barramundi fishing. Fish-cleaning facilities are also provided and there is camp kitchen, barbecues, kids' playground and hot showers. There is also a laundry, kiosk and camp kitchen has all the basics including toasters, hot plates, microwaves and a fridge.

Bookings: From $13 per night, call 1800 988 532 or email info@lakem.com.au

Further afield

Mt Walsh

What: Rising to 703m above sea level in the Coastal Range, Mount Walsh National Park is a rugged park with spectacular exposed granite outcrops and cliffs. The Bluff area of Mount Walsh, at the park's northern end, is a prominent landmark in the Biggenden area.

Where: Mt Walsh National Park.

Facilities: Picnic areas, four-wheel drive access, no fires allowed.

Booking: Go to https://qpws.usedirect.com/qpws/

Wreck Rock

What: Big campsites near the beach behind sand dunes with two-wheel drive access. A prime spot for those looking to swim or fish.

Where: Deepwater National Park.

Facilities: Showers, picnic tables, fires are permitted (bring your own wood), non-potable water may be available, long-drop toilets.

Booking: From $6. Go to https://qpws.usedirect.com/qpws/

Paradise Dam

What: Commercial campground on the banks of Paradise Dam, where there is a choice of two different camping areas, one right on the water's edge and the other higher up (hilltop sites).

Where: Coringa.

Facilities: Flushing toilets, pets are allowed with conditions, there's usually drinking water available at this campsite. Take care, it may still be advisable to boil water before drinking. Fires may be allowed in built fire places. Please check local fire bans and rules. There are gas/electric barbecues available.

Booking: Unpowered sites from $17 per night, call 4127 7278.

Eurimbula Creek

What: Shady campsites among the trees behind Bustard Beach with a short walk to beach or Eurimbula Creek. Suitable for camper trailers.

Where: Eurimbula National Park, 574 Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy.

Facilities: Natural boat ramp at the creek is suitable for small trailer boats, long-drop toilets, picnic table, however there are no fires and no barbecues.

Booking: $5.60 per person per night, or $22.40 per family per night. Call Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service on 1300 130 372.

Topics:  4wd camping caravaning easter holiday national parks off-road outdoors

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy has tragically drowned at a dam on his family's property.

