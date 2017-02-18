Place for young people to feel safe to open in March

FROM next month Bundaberg's young people will have somewhere to go when they are going through tough times.

Headspace, Australia's national youth mental health foundation, will have a "soft opening” in Bundaberg on Monday March 20, when the doors will be open and staff will be available to speak to anyone that drops into the centre, and will be open for business on Wednesday March 22, the NewsMail can reveal.

Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea, who is part of the consortium which has played a role in bringing Headspace to Bundaberg, described it as "much-needed and fantastic”.

"For our local community, there is a gap (in resources) for young people who aren't (acutely unwell) but they can go and talk to someone.

"It will be really user friendly - and a group of local young people in the Youth Engagement Committee have had a lot of input in how it will look.

"Headspace works with vulnerable people, and it is somewhere they can feel safe and secure - there is not that stigma to mental health that can be out there in the community.

"Our clients haven't had access to the service before and we can see that they would benefit from it.”

The centre will be at 66 Woongarra St in the Bundaberg CBD.

CAREER ADVICE: Headspace will offer young people in Bundaberg educational and vocational support. Contributed

Headspace supports young people aged 12 to 25 offering help with mental and physical health, educational and vocational support, and drug and alcohol counselling.

"You don't need a referral - just come and see us to talk about what is going on for you,” the spokeswoman said.

"The service is designed to be free or low cost.”

Over the past year United Synergies has consulted with local community groups on areas of concern in the region including youth unemployment, education, ice, alcohol and other drugs, rental affordability, youth homelessness and suicide.

"Research shows that providing services such as Headspace, and treating mental health issues early and holistically, the risk of them developing into more serious problems is greatly decreased,” a spokeswoman said.

Headspace is looking to employ six staff including a centre manager, community and youth officer, clinical leads, intake officers and a receptionist, and is also looking for young people to join the Youth Engagement Committee.

If you want to get involved phone Tricia on 0439 720 853 or email headspacebundaberg@

unitedsynergies.com.au.