Pizza shop closes doors

GONE FOR NOW: Janda's Pizzeria has closed its doors after opening in July 2016.

GONE FOR NOW: Janda's Pizzeria has closed its doors after opening in July 2016.

ONE-and-a-half years ago a man with a love for pizza wanted to brighten the night life in Bundaberg.

Janda Szalkowski had dreams of a lounge-style eatery with good food and late nights.

He worked hard to bring something a little different to Bundaberg and in July 2016 the doors to Janda's opened.

But it seems those dreams have been shattered as a post on social media announced the closure of the eatery.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Janda's has closed down,” the post on the restaurant's Facebook page on Tuesday night said.

"Thank you all for your support and appreciation of a well-made pizza.”

The NewsMail phoned Mr Szalkowski for comment regarding the closure but was unable to get through.

In March 2016 Mr Szalkowski said he was excited when asked about plans to open next to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

He explained how he was an old-hand when it came to making pizzas - it was in his blood - and his would not be like any of the other "run-of-the-mill” pizza shops.

Within hours of the Facebook announcement there were hundreds of comments from locals.

Many tagging friends to advise of the closure and others expressing their disappointment.

"Oh no, we never got around to going, bugger,” one person wrote.

Another said it put an end to their pay-day pizza treat.

The unexplained closure has many residents wondering why it shut down.

In the Bundaberg central business district there has been at least a dozen businesses close their doors in the last two years.

They range from eateries to retail stores, some that have been short-lived and others that were there for decades.

A number of stores also either went through renovations or moved locations.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said he wasn't able to comment on individual businesses but said from the Chamber's point of view business was positive.

Mr Morgan said the range of different businesses that had come and gone didn't allude to any one issue.

He said the message to any small business doing it tough was to hold on and "struggle through the pain” as the Bundaberg CBD revitalisation would see growth when complete.

Warners Fine Jewellery owner Kate Marland, who is also part of the group My Bourbong, said they opened their doors within the last year and business was "sensational”.

"We love Bundaberg and its thriving CBD,” Mrs Marland said.

Cha Cha Chocolate's Melanice Jacobsen said they had only planned to open for nine weeks but support from locals, tourists and other businesses had made it a permanent establishment.

"We personally love shopping in the CBD and the reaction to the chocolate shop has been extremely welcoming and positive,” Ms Jacobsen said.