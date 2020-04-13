Pizza man puts family first
A YOUNG Hervey Bay man has put his family first and decided to quit his job at a takeaway outlet during the coronavirus pandemic.
Josiah Alston, 21, had worked on deliveries at Domino's Pizza in Torquay.
"I also performed a lot of other duties at the store when not out on the road," Mr Alston said.
He said that Domino's management had given him the opportunity to stop working.
"It was a really tough decision for me to make and I gave it a lot of thought, but I had to put my family first," he said.
Mr Alston lives at home with his parents and his brother who has a compromised immune system.
"I didn't feel it was right for me to carry on working, especially in a job where I see so many different people every day" he said.
Mr Alston said it would have been a different story if he did not live with his parents and brother.
"Had I been living alone I would have maybe carried on working and kept in touch with my family over the phone," he said.
Mr Alston said he would like to learn a trade or enter the engineering field.