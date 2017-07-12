Pitt's promises in the works 12 months later

IT'S been a year this month since Malcolm Turnbull led the coalition to victory in the federal election and his cabinet was sworn in.

At the time, the NewsMail compiled a list of 10 election promises made by Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Now, 12 months on, we've checked on Mr Pitt's progress in delivering on his promises.

1. $20m for Wide Bay Burnett Jobs Package

DELIVERED

MR PITT said applications were open now for the three funding streams available under the $20 million Wide Bay Regional Jobs and Investment Package, with applications closing on July 31.

2. $500,000 for Bundaberg Super Park

DELIVERED

WORK began on four new bitumen netball courts, paths, seating, shade structures and fencing on June 5, Mr Pitt said.

The Bundaberg Netball Association hopes the work will be finished by October.

3. $900,000 for commercial laundry at Impact

IN PROGRESS

IMPACT Community Services is due to call for tenders for the laundry in coming weeks.

Mr Pitt met with Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash and Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea at the site of the laundry on Friday.

It's hoped construction will start in August or September, with the facility due to be open by early next year - or sooner.

4. $60m to extend the mobile black spot program

IN PROGRESS

TWO mobile black spots in Hinkler were identified during the election campaign - Redridge and Pacific Haven.

A spokeswoman for Mr Pitt said discussions with telecommunications providers were continuing, but the sites were locked in and the Coalition was committed to delivering the towers.

5. $12,500 for lighting at Jack Norgate Oval, Burnett Heads

DELIVERED

THE funding agreement has been signed and work is progressing on this project, Mr Pitt said.

6. $300,000 for Childers hydrotherapy pool

IN PROGRESS

BUNDABERG Regional Council is finalising its plans for the project.

7. $5 million for stage

two of the Multiplex

DELIVERED

WORK started on stage two of the Bundaberg Multiplex in February and is due for completion by November, weather permitting.

8. $1.4m to extend

Kay McDuff Dr

DELIVERED

THE extension of Kay McDuff Dr to the Ring Rd was officially opened on June 9.

The link means trucks leaving the industrial precinct no longer have to travel past schools and houses to get to the Ring Rd, as well as providing a new access route to the airport and Bundy's western suburbs.

9. $200,000 for a Burrum Bridge feasibility study

IN PROGRESS

THE Department of Infrastructure is awaiting information from the Fraser Coast Regional Council for the study to progress.

10. Strengthen existing workplace laws

IN PROGRESS

THE Fair Work Amendment (Protecting Vulnerable Workers) Bill 2017 was introduced into the House of Representatives on March 1.

Mr Pitt spoke on the bill on May 10 and the legislation is currently before the Senate.