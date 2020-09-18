Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, has denied there’s any bad blood between herself and Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie.
Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, has denied there’s any bad blood between herself and Pitt’s ex Angelina Jolie.
Celebrity

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend slams claim about Angelina Jolie

by Leah Bitsky, New York Post
18th Sep 2020 9:11 AM

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, has denied there's any bad blood between herself and Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie.

After Poturalski, 27, posted a photo to Instagram this week with the caption, "Happy people don't hate," one person commented, "If so, then why (do) you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl." Poturalski then hopped into defensive mode, responding, "Not hating anyone."

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski.
Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski.

RELATED: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's surprise new reunion

She then doubled down on her stance after a fan wrote, "Come on Nicole never said she hates Angie. It was always the paps creating stories and saying 'a source close to reported….' I think it's only Brad who is dealing with Angie, Nicole has no business there," to which Poturalski responded, "Amen."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015. Picture: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015. Picture: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Buzz about Poturalski and 56-year-old Pitt's romance began in August when they were spotted boarding a private jet together in Paris.

Page Six exclusively confirmed that they were an item later that month.

She is apparently still married to German restaurateur Roland Mary, 68, but they are reportedly in an open relationship. They have a son, Emil, 7.

Meanwhile, Pitt is in the middle of his ongoing divorce from 45-year-old Jolie. The former couple have six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

 

 

Originally published as Pitt's girlfriend slams claim about Jolie

angelina jolie brad pitt nicole poturalski

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        Premium Content NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        News “The major parties keep having their typical bickering... and nothing ever really changes”

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        Premium Content Man allegedly sent sex toy to Agnes Water police station

        News The court heard he also allegedly sent abusive emails to the admin officer but that...

        10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        Premium Content 10 upcoming Bundy events you won’t want to miss

        News THERE is so much happening in the Bundaberg region, we just had to share some of...