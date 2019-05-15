Pitt's election eve jobs win: Unemployment at 6-year low

JOBS FOCUS: Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe addresses the audience at Monday's forum, as MP Keith Pitt looks on.

THE unemployment rate for the Wide Bay region is at the lowest it has been in six years, after dropping half a percent in two months.

However much more needs to be done to close the margin between the national and local averages of unemployment.

According to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, released on Monday, the unemployment rate for the Wide Bay area had dropped to 7.6 per cent in March, while in January it had been measured at 8.1 per cent.

The youth unemployment rate has also dropped by two percent, from 19.8 per cent to 17.8.

Hinkler Federal MP Keith Pitt used the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data to highlight his party's policies days before the election, saying "now is not the time to turn back.”

His Labor rival Richard Pascoe said the numbers "have been way too high for way too long” but that replacing full-time positions with casual roles would not be considered in the percentage drop.

They were under question at the election candidates forum at CQUniversity on Monday night, with Mr Pitt stating that what he has pushed for, including the Regional Deal, is proving to be working.

The candidates had been asked what they would do to reduce unemployment to "close the gap” between the national and region's unemployment rates, which currently sits at five per cent.

"Those (percentages) are still unacceptably high but given the youth unemployment nearly reached 28 per cent, and the general unemployment rate nearly reached 10 in the last nine years, it's a significant improvement for our region,” Mr Pitt said.

"What we have been doing works and that is absolutely the proof in the pudding, because the numbers don't lie.”

The last time the unemployment rate was at 7.6 per cent in the Wide Bay area was in November, 2012.

Mr Pascoe said that "casualisation” was a problem which may not be taken into account with the calculation of unemployment levels.

"It is great to hear the numbers have been going down a little bit,” he said.

"Casualisation is a massive issue in this area.

"We can set up here and say 'I've got a job for four to five hours a week,' therefore my figures are coming off the unemployment levels.

"Four to five hours a week's pay is simply not enough.”

Australian United Party candidate Joseph Ellul said that mineral processing needed to be completed locally, instead of companies shipping the ore overseas.

The AUP would create processing plants in the region if elected, he said.

More needed to be done to improve the costs for small businesses so that they would afford to employ more staff.

This could be done by changing the tax structure and by creating a zonal tax.

Independent candidate Moe Turaga said that local youth needed to be taught entrepreneurship skills.

"It is looking at how to employ and teach our youth to be young business people instead,” Mr Turaga said.