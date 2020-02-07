Pitt’s cabinet position draws mix of responses

Minister for Resources Keith Pitt is sworn in by Governor-general David Hurley at ceremony at Government House in Canberra on Thursday.

RESOURCES Minister Keith Pitt said his appointment meant an increased regional representation at the cabinet table.

He said it would represent a positive change to Hinkler, and to the regions.

“Just as I did previously when holding a ministerial portfolio, I will continue to be a strong advocate for regional Australia, as well as balancing the responsibilities of the ministry position and representing my constituents,” Mr Pitt said.

His joint role as Minister for Northern Australia as well as his previous position on pushing for an inquiry into nuclear power had drawn apprehension by political commentators.

He was called “Pitt the Performer” by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who visited Townsville today.

To his Townsville audience at least, Mr Morrison made the gaffe of justifying Mr Pitt as a “North Queenslander”.

The Townsville Bulletin wrote, “Bundaberg, where Mr Pitt was born and where he is based, is 360km away from Brisbane and about 1000km from Townsville, and not in North Queensland even by the loosest of definitions.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said Mr Pitt had the ability “to do Northern Australia justice”, and that, “I also don’t think he is a shrinking violet.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk questioned if Wide Bay was in Northern Australia while Treasurer Jackie Trad spoke about him in parliament on Thursday.

“I can guarantee that what we will see is a lot of business cases for nuclear power plants in Queensland,” Ms Trad said.

“That is what we will see out of the Northern Australia Infrastructure fund.”