Pitt: Youth unemployment down on the card

SIX months after the controversial Cashless Debit Card was rolled out in the region, youth unemployment is down, according to Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

Mr Pitt, who appeared on Channel Nine's A Current Affair last night, spoke about the Cashless Debit Card's impact on the region since the roll-out began.

He said he had already seen improvements around the electorate, especially in youth unemployment levels.

"At one stage we had a youth unemployment rate of almost 28 per cent, that is completely unacceptable," Mr Pitt told A Current Affair.

"That rate is now down to just over 17 (per cent)."

And while politicians including former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce are calling for a raise to the Newstart payment, Mr Pitt is not one of them.

Mr Pitt said there were "no plans to raise the Newstart rate".

"There are significant and substantial support services out there, particularly for those individuals looking for work," he said.

He said if the trial was to be a success over the next two years, it should be rolled out nationally.

"If this (CDC) was a substantial problem, our phones would be going off the hook."