Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said he will be not delete his Twitter account, but that there were more effective ways for his constituents to reach him.
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said he will be not delete his Twitter account, but that there were more effective ways for his constituents to reach him.
News

Pitt will keep tweeting on

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com
16th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF SOMEONE typed ‘Keith Pitt’ into Twitter’s search bar, they would read numerous criticisms of Hinkler’s Federal MP.

There are tweets that take Mr Pitt’s public views about subjects such as protesting and the cashless debit card, and then verbally attack him.

But there were compliments about Mr Pitt as well, and he had no intention of deleting his own account, which has about 2500 followers.

This was despite some MPs saying this week they would quit the “toxic” social media platform following the suicide of conservative activist Wilson Gavin.

Mr Gavin had been criticised on social media platforms after protesting against drag queens reading to children in a public library.

Mr Pitt said he would continue to use Twitter because he wanted to hear from local constituents.

“But there is no way of knowing if people on Twitter are locals, or an internet robot,” he said.

“The best way for people to get their views to me are by contacting my office by phone, email or letter with their name or address.”

He said the government was accepting submissions for a new act targeting online safety and to stop cyber-bullying.

The submission process closes on February 19.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land owners urged to use $500 million sustainable fund

        premium_icon Land owners urged to use $500 million sustainable fund

        News A LOCAL developer describing himself as “an out there greenie” said he would love to use a new fund incentivising sustainability.

        Can you help police with stolen vehicle investigation?

        premium_icon Can you help police with stolen vehicle investigation?

        Crime Man in image may be able to help in investigation

        Boy, 10, discharged from hospital after electric shock to face

        premium_icon Boy, 10, discharged from hospital after electric shock to...

        News Paramedics were called to a private residence at 8.11pm for reports of an electric...

        SUNNY HOLIDAYS: Photos from Woodgate

        premium_icon SUNNY HOLIDAYS: Photos from Woodgate

        Photos NewsMail photographer Mike Knott headed to Woodgate to check in with locals.

        • 16th Jan 2020 12:50 PM