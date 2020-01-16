Pitt will keep tweeting on

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said he will be not delete his Twitter account, but that there were more effective ways for his constituents to reach him.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said he will be not delete his Twitter account, but that there were more effective ways for his constituents to reach him.

IF SOMEONE typed ‘Keith Pitt’ into Twitter’s search bar, they would read numerous criticisms of Hinkler’s Federal MP.

There are tweets that take Mr Pitt’s public views about subjects such as protesting and the cashless debit card, and then verbally attack him.

But there were compliments about Mr Pitt as well, and he had no intention of deleting his own account, which has about 2500 followers.

This was despite some MPs saying this week they would quit the “toxic” social media platform following the suicide of conservative activist Wilson Gavin.

Mr Gavin had been criticised on social media platforms after protesting against drag queens reading to children in a public library.

Mr Pitt said he would continue to use Twitter because he wanted to hear from local constituents.

“But there is no way of knowing if people on Twitter are locals, or an internet robot,” he said.

“The best way for people to get their views to me are by contacting my office by phone, email or letter with their name or address.”

He said the government was accepting submissions for a new act targeting online safety and to stop cyber-bullying.

The submission process closes on February 19.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.