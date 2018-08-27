Pitt: 'Why I turned down front bench'

MP KEITH Pitt has confirmed he turned down an offer to continue in his ministerial role as Assistant to the Deputy Primer Minister.

Addressing media this morning about his shock decision to step aside from the position, Mr Pitt said he was motivated by a desire to speak his mind about high energy prices.

"I was offered a position to continue as the assistant to the deputy Prime Minister, which I chose to decline," Mr Pitt said.

He said he could no longer promise his constituents power price reductions, when no action was being taken.

"I support Scott Morrison and his team 100 per cent, but as Peter Dutton said a couple of weeks ago - in the Westminster system of government and as a minister in the government - if you cannot support the policy position put forward, then it is your job to resign," he said.

"I handed in my resignation, I was offered the opportunity to continue, but it is more important that I am here on the ground representing the interests of the people in this electorate - that is what they elected me for and that is what I will continue to do.

"I can not in good faith tell people who are desperate for relief when it comes to power prices, that there will be a reduction due to actions which we have taken."

Asked whether he placed the region's crippling level of unemployment as high on his priority list as power prices, Mr Pitt did not go into detail, saying the issues were related.

"Unemployment is clearly unacceptably high, but they are all interrelated," he said.

"If businesses have a stronger bottom line then they are more confident to employ more local people, so everything we can do to make businesses more competitive and stronger - and that includes reducing electricity prices - will help with the level of unemployment."

Mr Pitt said he was again calling on the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to reduce costs for people in the state.

"There is only one person who is responsible for the prices of power, and that is the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk," he said.

"Clearly in the short, medium and long term there are things that can be done - but right now the people I represent need relief in terms of electricity prices ..."

Mr Pitt would not go directly into his campaign plan if a federal election was called, but maintained he would continue to put his constituents first.

"It will be to continue what we are doing, which is delivering infrastructure into the regions which does help produce more local employment," he said.

"We have delivered tens of millions of dollars locally for the Building Better Regions fund, and you only have to look at the work at the port and what is happening with local businesses under the Regional Jobs and Investment package, and of course the things we are doing to help those that are looking to seek work.

"I will continue to lobby and advocate for what we do here, in particular a Regional Cities Deal ...," Mr Pitt said.

More to come.