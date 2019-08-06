Pitt: What workers need to do to get work

EMPLOYMENT Minister Michaelia Cash has released the results of a survey undertaken by 14,000 employers.

The results show 45 per cent of those surveyed had difficulty recruiting suitable employees in 2018, a seven per cent increase on previous years.

This is a situation mirrored locally, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says.

"Local business owners have told me at times they have struggled to get reliable employees and there is work available. They need people to turn up on time, dress appropriately for the job, put their phone away and be prepared to work a full day,” Mr Pitt said.

More than half of employers said applicants for lower-skilled positions appeared uninterested and had poor applications and personal presentation skills.

Many dressed inappropriately, took the interview too casually and had weaker communication skills than compared with previous years.

Despite this, three-quarters of employers managed to fill their vacancies.

Senator Cash said the numbers showed there were job opportunities out there for those who wanted them.

"We have an economy of opportunity and employers are screaming out for workers who are eager for a job,” Senator Cash said.

"Our focus will always be to get people off welfare and into work. Taxpayers expect nothing less.”

The government released the survey results as it faces mounting pressure to raise Newstart payments.

About 4000 people in the Hinkler electorate are on the payments, which see a recipient get a maximum of $550 a fortnight.

Zac O'Brien and AAP