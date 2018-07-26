Pitt welcomes $1m to expand Dob in a Dealer

DRUG PROBLEM: in 2016, Queenslanders made more than 5200 amphetamine-related reports to Crime Stoppers.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has welcomed $1 million funding from the Federal Government to continue the Dob in a Dealer campaign run by Crime Stoppers Australia that he says benefit communities across the electorate.

The funding comes from assets confiscated as proceeds of crime - so it is funded by money that was once destined to line the pockets of our most serious criminals.

Mr Pitt said Dob in a Dealer was a call to action to the community to provide information to assist police to disrupt the import, manufacture and supply of ice and other harmful illicit drugs.

"Just yesterday local media reported on a father who had a secret drug lab in his home and the three young children living in that home all tested positive to dangerous substances,” Mr Pitt said.

"I encourage... residents to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au to dob in those people profiting from the use of illicit drugs.”

A previous Dob in a Dealer campaign, from February 2016 to March last year, saw reports double.

During 2016 in Queensland, Crime Stoppers received more than 17,000 drug-related tip-offs, including more than 5200 amphetamine-related reports.

They led to more than 600 arrests and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs.