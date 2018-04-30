Pitt unveils interactive learning in $2.1m school revamp

BUNDABERG students of St Patrick's Catholic Primary School are jumping for joy at the new facilities on offer after a $2.1million grant was delivered by the Federal Government.

Students and staff of the school will enjoy new classrooms, a covered outdoor area, an updated carpark with drop-off zone and renovated administration area, which were officially opened by Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt today.

"The better facilities that we can inject into the local region the better it is for everyone, including the students in particular,” MrPitt said.

"Students are the future of our country, it's important they all get the opportunity for an education and as I said to the kids here today, success is earned.

"They can achieve anything they so desire if they try hard enough and continually have a go.

"The school was in need and I was very pleased to be able to provide the money through the Federal Government through its capital grants program and present minister Simon Birmingham here for the opening today.”

The school, founded in 1937, has been expanding by a class a year over the past five years and Principal Mark Fox said they had reached capacity.

"We're really excited, it's always been a great school with great learning, great kids, great families, and to give us the facilities it deserves, we're really proud of that,” MrFox said.

"We now have flexible learning spaces where children get choices in how they learn and the different types of learning, and I think we're setting our kids up for the future.”

St Patrick's Year 6 student Elisabeth Pitt said she liked the comfortable furniture and the new ways she was able to learn.