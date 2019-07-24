Menu
REPUTATION: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt speaks on A Current Affair.
Pitt to talk Cashless Debit Card on A Current Affair tonight

Katie Hall
24th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt will appear on A Current Affair tonight, with the Cashless Debit Card set to be a hot topic.

A spokesperson for Mr Pitt confirmed he took part in an interview with the Channel Nine program last week "on a range of topics” including the Cashless Debit Car.

It has been six months since the card was first rolled-out in the Hinkler region.

Mr Pitt has appeared in national media lately, advocating for a nuclear power inquiry.

The program will air at 7pm.

