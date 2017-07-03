Pitt to hold cashless card Q and A in Childers

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has approached the Childers Chamber of Commerce to host an information session about the Cashless Debit Card at its next meeting.

It will be at the Isis Club on Thursday, July 20.

"Keith would like to talk about the proposal to our community and there will also be some delegates from the Department of Social Services who will do a presentation along with a Q&A session,” the chamber wrote in its newsletter.

"It is understood that this is a very contentious issue, so this will be a good opportunity for businesses within our community to understand how the proposal would work.”

The Chamber emphasised it and the Isis Club did not have a position on the card, which Mr Pitt wants introduced to Hinkler.

"We are only facilitating an information session for the community.”

The meeting will kick off at 6.30am for a 7am start.

To attend you must RSVP to secretary@ childerschamber.com.au by Tuesday, July 18.

The session is only open to residents of the former Isis Shire.