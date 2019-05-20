Pitt thanks rusted-on Labor voters for jumping ship

JOBS WIN: Keith Pitt says Hinkler voters are not prepared to choose climate change over the economy.

WHILE the LNP was always tipped to retain the seat of Hinkler, incumbent Keith Pitt has thanked long-time Labor voters who jumped ship to keep Bill Shorten from forming government.

Mr Pitt said voters could see how much of a risk Mr Shorten was to the economy.

"I know there are a lot of you that have voted for the Liberal National Party for the first time,” he said.

"Those who have been rusted on Labor voters, who would not note for Bill Shorten, who would not vote for Bill Shorten's agenda, I just want to say thank you.

"We will treat your vote the way it deserves to be treated. I'll continue to work to gain your support into the future, and we will not let you down.”

His two-party preferred result is the strongest recorded in Hinkler since the electorate was established in 1984.

As of yesterday Mr Pitt had secured a total of 36,110 votes, capturing 64.21 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.

This represented a 5.83 per cent shift to him.

He also had 45.64 per cent of the primary vote.

Mr Pitt said Hinkler's 50,000-plus pre-polling votes were a message to the Opposition that the people didn't support their agenda. He said his focus was on jobs and industry that was what the Hinkler electorate voted for.

"Clearly the Australian people are not prepared to see the economy destroyed in the name of climate change,” he said.

"To all those individuals out there who are running this ideological agenda, we are happy to have a balanced view, we are happy to put forward things in a balanced way.

"We cannot run around shutting entire industries because you may or may not like them.

"It is a huge part of our regional economy. Very clearly the voters in our electorate agree with us. They want these industries to continue... that has been very clearly demonstrated.”

LNP representatives Ken O'Dowd and Michelle Landry in neighbouring electorates Flynn and Capricornia were initially tipped for for possible defeat by Labor, however both have retained their seats that became key battlegrounds in the election.

"For those who are out there saying this was going to be a 20-seat beating, clearly they were wrong,” Mr Pitt said.