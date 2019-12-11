Pitt tells Albanese to ‘stop the delays’

Keith Pitt called on Federal Opposition leader to “stop the delays” in Queensland

Keith Pitt called on Federal Opposition leader to “stop the delays” in Queensland

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has called on Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese to show support for regional Queensland ahead of his expected visit to Bundaberg later this week.

Mr Pitt said Mr Albanese could help the region by urging Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to sign up to the Hinkler Regional Deal and pledge to reinstating Paradise Dam to its full capacity.

“The Coalition Government has invested $173 million into the Hinkler Regional Deal which will strengthen the economy and lead to more local jobs with vital linking infrastructure projects,” Mr Pitt said.

“The State Government has shown its contempt for the region by refusing to sign the deal earlier this year and only committing funding to some of the projects.

“Some of the projects which are 100 per cent funded federally are still waiting to get underway.

“Mr Albanese needs to tell the Queensland State Labor Government to just get on with it – stop the delays.”