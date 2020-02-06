Pitt takes on water, resources and Northern Australia

Minister for Resources Keith Pitt is sworn in by Governor General David Hurley at ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt was sworn in as the Minister for Resources, Water, and Northern Australia by the Governor-General this evening.

Mr Pitt said he was “deeply honoured” to be appointed to the cabinet and promised to work tirelessly for constituents, as well as Australians.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was appointed as his assistant minister for Northern Australia, while David Littleproud left his water portfolio and returned as agriculture minister.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Landry’s role in a press conference this morning, and said, “you won’t find a stronger champion other than Keith Pitt when it comes to ensuring the needs of Northern Australia are addressed.”

Minister for Resources Keith Pitt is sworn in by Governor General David Hurley at ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack endorsed Mr Pitt’s political abilities to the Canberra press gallery.

“Keith Pitt will do an outstanding job …(his) focus since he entered parliament has been on making sure there are skills and jobs particularly for young Australians,” Mr McMcCormack said.

“I know how passionate he is about regional Australia and as a former technical engineer, he has the depth of knowledge, he has the experience, to do the job required in resources, in water, and certainly for Northern Australia, and I am delighted Michelle Landry is going to assist him.”

Mayor Jack Dempsey said one of the main issues he would be raising with Mr Pitt would be about Paradise Dam.

Mr Pitt has frequently criticised the State Government’s decision to lower the spillway by five metres.

But Cr Dempsey said Mr Pitt needed time to “get his feet under the table” and to understand his portfolio in which he would represent Australia.

“I’m sure he’ll be able to have the interest of this region at heart and that’s why we wish him all the best,” he said.

AgForce chief executive Michael Guerin said the appointment of two Queensland ministers was significant, considering Mr Littleproud and Mr Pitt live in agricultural areas, because they understood Queensland’s needs.