Pitt: State plays 'games' over Regional Deal

FEDERAL MP Keith Pitt accuses the state government of playing "political games” in the lead-up to the election when it comes to the Regional Deal policy.

He said the government's position will change once the election outcome is resolved.

At the election candidates forum on Monday night, Mr Pitt highlighted the importance of the $173 million the federal government budgeted for the electorate, especially when it came to improving job opportunities for the area.

Mr Pitt predicted a declining unemployment rate since January would continue to improve because of the investment brought about through the policy.

The $173 million did not consider additional funding that the state and local governments would need to contribute to get the projects running, he said.

The State Government has expressed reluctance to the scheme because it did not benefit the entire Wide Bay-Burnett region.

"The state (government) while they are playing political games now will come on board once the federal election is out of the way,” Mr Pitt said.

Meanwhile, Labor candidate Richard Pascoe confirmed the future of current Regional Deal commitments.

"Labor has said it will honour the elements of any signed and budgeted for city or regional deal,” Mr Pascoe said.

He criticised the LNP for rushing through the scheme for its "own political gain".