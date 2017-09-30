Pitt spruiks our drink to Saudis

BUNDY FLAVOUR: Keith Pitt and Saudi Ambassador Ralph King with Lulu Hypermarket's Rafeek YM and Saleem VK inspecting Bundaberg Brewed Drinks at their Saudi supermarket.

BUNDY FLAVOUR: Keith Pitt and Saudi Ambassador Ralph King with Lulu Hypermarket's Rafeek YM and Saleem VK inspecting Bundaberg Brewed Drinks at their Saudi supermarket. Contributed

KEITH Pitt has discovered a touch of Bundaberg in Saudi Arabia this week with our very own Bundaberg Ginger Beer proving to be a popular drink of choice in the hot Arabian climate.

The Hinkler MP was leading a business delegation to Saudi Arabia and Dubai in his role as assistant trade minister, spruiking Australian products and investment opportunities.

Part of the itinerary included a visit to Choithrams in Dubai and Lulu Supermarkets, both large supermarket chains, to take part in the Australian Goodness Festival promotion, which showcases Australian products available for purchase. Among the Aussie staples was Bundaberg Ginger Beer.

Meeting between Keith Pitt and Fujairah ruler HH Hamad Al Sharqi, Mr Pitt is the first Australian minister to visit Fujairah. Jim Alouat

"It was great to see, not only a range of Australian products including meat, fruit, vegetables, dairy, and honey, but our very own Bundaberg Brewed Drinks,” Mr Pitt said with pride.

"It is so encouraging when promoting Australian products to see our Bundaberg products, produced locally using local ingredients and boosting local jobs, being such a part of our national range.”

In addition to the supermarket tour and taste testing of products, Mr Pitt also promoted the products to local media and at local events where he was able to speak of the benefits of Australian high-quality produce.

"At an event at the Saudi Ambassador's residence, Bundaberg Ginger Beer was served to guests,” Mr Pitt said.

"Interestingly in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks markets their product as Ginger Bev to avoid any connotations with alcoholic beverages, such as beer.”

Mr Pitt said the UAE was an important market for Australian businesses and held major opportunities for Aussie exporters.

"Every product an Australian company can export means more jobs for Australians and a boost to our local economies,” Mr Pitt said.