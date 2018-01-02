Pitt speaks out over frontbench demotion

AFTER more than a week of silence Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has revealed he was offered his frontbench job back the morning after the Cabinet reshuffle - but turned it down.

The former assistant trade minister spoke to The Australian about his disappointment of losing the portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle but confirmed he would remain with the LNP and sit with the Nationals.

Mr Pitt was reportedly threatening to quit the Nationals after first-term Queensland MP David Littleproud leapfrogged from the backbench into cabinet.

Mr Pitt denied he ever considered defecting to the crossbench.

"Of course, I was disappointed. It's like getting to the end of an apprenticeship and one day off from qualifying, the boss tells you, you are back to day one, year one because he doesn't like the colour of your shirt.,” he told The Australian.

READ MORE AT THE AUSTRALIAN