Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pitt speaks out over frontbench demotion

STAYING PUT: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has ruled out leaving the LNP.
STAYING PUT: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has ruled out leaving the LNP. Mike Knott BUN201217PITT2

AFTER more than a week of silence Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has revealed he was offered his frontbench job back the morning after the Cabinet reshuffle - but turned it down.

The former assistant trade minister spoke to The Australian about his disappointment of losing the portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle but confirmed he would remain with the LNP and sit with the Nationals.

Mr Pitt was reportedly threatening to quit the Nationals after first-term Queensland MP David Littleproud leapfrogged from the backbench into cabinet.

Mr Pitt denied he ever considered defecting to the crossbench.

"Of course, I was disappointed. It's like getting to the end of an apprenticeship and one day off from qualifying, the boss tells you, you are back to day one, year one because he doesn't like the colour of your shirt.,” he told The Australian.

READ MORE AT THE AUSTRALIAN

Topics:  auspol barnaby joyce david littleproud keith pitt nationals

Bundaberg News Mail
Croc spotted in Burnett River

Croc spotted in Burnett River

WARNING signs have gone up at one of Bundaberg's popular swimming spots after two reported sightings of a crocodile.

Woman's horror as son and husband forced off road by car

Tracey Searells son Robert was run off North Bucca Road on his motorcycle.

Pure luck that father and son alive

Bundaberg's 10 best Instagram locations

The Nanning Friendship Gardens in Bundaberg.

From nature to funky backdrops

OPINION: Being topless not an invitation for being groped

Online comments are shocking

Local Partners