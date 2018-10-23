Menu
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Mike Knott BUN270818PITT3
Pitt silent on Wentworth amid Nationals leadership turmoil

Katie Hall
23rd Oct 2018 5:00 AM
FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has refused to speculate on what a win for independent candidate Dr Kerryn Phelps in at the Wentworth by-election will mean for the Nationals.

Mr Pitt said that while votes were still being counted, he wouldn't be "pre-empting” the final result, and didn't say what the win would mean for Hinkler.

Yesterday Dr Phelps had a two-party preferred lead of 51.11 per cent -1637 votes - over Liberal candidate Dave Sharma, who was sitting on 48.89 per cent.

Although being tight-lipped, Mr Pitt said he did not support former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's decision to step down following August's leadership spill.

"I don't believe Malcolm Turnbull should have stepped down from parliament; he should have seen out his term,” Mr Pitt said.

On Saturday night, Dr Phelps claimed victory in Mr Turnbull's former eastern Sydney seat, with the Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceding defeat as his government was thrown into a minority.

The deadline for remaining postal votes to be counted is November 2.

Dr Phelps's win pushes the Coalition into minority government, the latest bump in the road for the conservative side of politics.

The Nationals are now facing speculation that former leader Barnaby Joyce will attempt to reclaim the leadership from Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

The Australian Financial Review reported Mr McCormack's leadership was potentially unstable amid criticism from colleagues.

Mr Pitt did not answer questions about speculation Nationals MPs would like to see Barnaby Joyce return to the top job.

On August 26, Mr Pitt made the shock announcement to resign from his position as assistant to the deputy prime minister - in order to speak his mind freely as a backbencher.

He told the NewsMail it was more "important that I am here on the ground representing the interests of the people in this electorate”.

bundaberg hinkler electorate keith pitt kerryn phelps wentworth by-election
