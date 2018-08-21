Pitt shows PM support amid leadership crisis

SHOW OF SUPPORT: MP for Hinkler Keith Pitt confirmed his support for the Prime Minister amid leadership struggles in Canberra.

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has voiced his support for the Prime Minister after today's chaos in Canberra.

Mr Pitt said he would not comment on the current state of the Liberal party, instead taking the opportunity to confirm his support for Mr Turnbull.

"There is nothing my Coalition colleagues like less than members of other parties commenting on the leadership of their party,” Mr Pitt said.

"I support the Prime Minister.

"All ministers serve at the discretion of the Prime Minister. I remain strongly committed to my ministerial role assisting the Deputy Prime Minister ...”

Last week The Australian reported Mr Pitt was considering resigning from his position as assistant to the deputy prime minister, in order to cross the floor to vote against an earlier draft of NEG.

Mr Pitt refused to confirm or deny the accuracy of the report to the NewsMail.

After today's dramatic turn of events led to Peter Dutton unsuccessfully failing to capture the Liberal leadership from Mr Turnbull, Mr Pitt said he would not speculate on the government's next step.

"As a member of the Nationals party room I do not vote on the Liberal leadership,” Mr Pitt said.

"Peter Dutton is a Queensland LNP colleague who I have great respect for.

"The Coalition Government is the only side offering a genuine plan to reduce electricity prices, unlike the Queensland State Labor Government, which could bring down prices today, but continues to sit on its hands.”

Mr Pitt hit back at comments from Labor's Hinkler candidate Richard Pascoe, who claimed that he was unfocused on the electorate.

"The Coalition Government has delivered tax relief for low and middle income workers, a tax cut for small and medium businesses, multiple Free Trade Agreements which help local exporters, as well as programs like Building Better Regions and the Regional Jobs and Investment Package, which strengthen the local economy and provide jobs,” Mr Pitt said.

"The only plan the Labor candidate has is to do whatever Bill Shorten's union mates tell him to.”